Ian Dury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfzx.jpg
1942-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d5c6889-2471-43c4-b853-08fc5fda810a
Ian Dury Biography
Ian Robins Dury (12 May 1942 – 27 March 2000) was an English singer-songwriter and actor who rose to fame during the late 1970s, during the punk and new wave era of rock music. He was the lead singer of Ian Dury and the Blockheads and before that of Kilburn and the High Roads.
Ian Dury Tracks
Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3)
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
Sweet Gene Vincent (Radio 1 Session, 30 Nov 1977)
Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3)
Blockheads (Radio 1 Session, 30 Nov 1977)
What A Waste!
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Sex And Drugs And Rock & Roll
Glastonbury: 1999
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1999-06-25
25
Jun
1999
Glastonbury: 1999
Worthy Farm, Pilton
