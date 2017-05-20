HimalayasAmbient brass band from New York, NY, USA
Himalayas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d5b8cf9-3402-49a5-be0a-a3417274f311
Himalayas Tracks
Sort by
Thank God That I'm Not You
Himalayas
Thank God That I'm Not You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x9csf.jpglink
Thank God That I'm Not You
Last played on
Thanks God I_m Not You
Himalayas
Thanks God I_m Not You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thanks God I_m Not You
Last played on
Intoxicate Me
Himalayas
Intoxicate Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intoxicate Me
Last played on
Cheap Thrills
Himalayas
Cheap Thrills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheap Thrills
Last played on
Himalayas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Courteeners
-
Circa Waves
-
Courteeners
-
Circa Waves - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
The Sherlocks - Chasing Shadows
-
The Sherlocks perform 'Chasing Shadows' and 'Will You Be There' for The Beat at the BBC.
-
Courteeners - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
LeeFest: Circa Waves
-
Guitar Bands and Working Men's Clubs
-
The Sherlocks - Was It Really Worth It (Live Session Track)
Back to artist