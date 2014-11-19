Johannes SpethBorn 9 November 1664
Johannes Speth
1664-11-09
Johannes Speth Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann (Johannes) Speth (9 November 1664 – after 1719) was a German organist and composer. He was born in Speinshart, some 150 km from Nuremberg, but spent most of his life in Augsburg, where he worked as cathedral organist for two years. His only surviving music is a 1693 collection, Ars Magna Consoni et Dissoni, which includes toccatas, Magnificat versets and variations in south German style.
Toccata quarta in E minor ('Viertes musicalisches Blumen-Feld')
Johannes Speth
Toccata quarta in E minor ('Viertes musicalisches Blumen-Feld')
Toccata quarta in E minor ('Viertes musicalisches Blumen-Feld')
