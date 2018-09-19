Tommy PeoplesBorn 1948. Died 4 August 2018
Tommy Peoples
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d546ba7-aac8-474d-99ea-535a7ef7733e
Tommy Peoples Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Peoples (20 September 1948 – 4 August 2018) was an Irish fiddler who played in the Donegal fiddle tradition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Peoples Tracks
Sort by
Hector The Hero
Tommy Peoples
Hector The Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hector The Hero
Last played on
Green Fields Of Glentow / La Cosa Mulligan
Tommy Peoples
Green Fields Of Glentow / La Cosa Mulligan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
Tommy Peoples
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpq.jpglink
Wheels Of The World / Toss The Feathers
Last played on
The Frieze Breeches/ The Lark In The Morning
Tommy Peoples
The Frieze Breeches/ The Lark In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Frieze Breeches/ The Lark In The Morning
Last played on
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Traditional Irish, Dermot McLaughlin, Ciarán Tourish, Tommy Peoples, Séamus Gibson, Séamus Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Proinsias Ó Maonaigh, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Paula Doohan, Liz Doherty, Tom Robert, Colin Robert, John Robert, Andrew Deyell, Davy Tulloch, Daniel Lapp, Dave Jackson & Alan Clark
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Slip Jigs
Tommy Peoples
Slip Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slip Jigs
Last played on
An Feochán
Altan
An Feochán
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
An Feochán
Last played on
George White's Favourite; The Green Fields of Glentown; Hulls Reel
Trad.
George White's Favourite; The Green Fields of Glentown; Hulls Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063yqcl.jpglink
George White's Favourite; The Green Fields of Glentown; Hulls Reel
Last played on
John Blessing's Delight, Australian Waters, Kit O'Mahoney's
Tommy Peoples
John Blessing's Delight, Australian Waters, Kit O'Mahoney's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Srathspey and Reels
Tommy Peoples
Srathspey and Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Srathspey and Reels
Last played on
Paidin O'Rafferty, The Langstern Ony
Tommy Peoples
Paidin O'Rafferty, The Langstern Ony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tommy Peoples Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist