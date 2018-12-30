Ed BruceAmerican country music songwriter, singer and actor. Born 29 December 1939
Ed Bruce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d546613-9330-4e1a-8d62-6deab7bb9db5
Ed Bruce Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edwin Bruce Jr. (born December 29, 1939) is an American country music songwriter, singer and actor. He is known for penning the 1975 song "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and recording the 1982 country number one hit "You're the Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had". He also co-starred in the television series Bret Maverick with James Garner during the 1981-82 season.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Bruce Tracks
Sort by
Thirty-Nine And Holding
Ed Bruce
Thirty-Nine And Holding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thirty-Nine And Holding
Last played on
Mamma Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Ed Bruce
Mamma Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be There To Catch You
Ed Bruce
I'll Be There To Catch You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be There To Catch You
Last played on
Girls, Women & Ladies
Ed Bruce
Girls, Women & Ladies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls, Women & Ladies
Last played on
Diane
Ed Bruce
Diane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diane
Last played on
(When You Fall in Love) Everythin's a Waltz
Ed Bruce
(When You Fall in Love) Everythin's a Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Jukebox Could Use A Few More Sad Songs
Ed Bruce
Your Jukebox Could Use A Few More Sad Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had
Ed Bruce
You're The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My First Taste Of Texas
Ed Bruce
My First Taste Of Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My First Taste Of Texas
Last played on
I Still Wish The Very Best For You
Ed Bruce
I Still Wish The Very Best For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evil Angel
Ed Bruce
Evil Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evil Angel
Last played on
Theme From Bret Maverick
Ed Bruce
Theme From Bret Maverick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Bret Maverick
Last played on
Love's Found You And Me
Ed Bruce
Love's Found You And Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love's Found You And Me
Last played on
Christmas Started With a Child
Ed Bruce
Christmas Started With a Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Fall In Love
Ed Bruce
When You Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Fall In Love
Last played on
I'm Gonna Have A Party
Ed Bruce
I'm Gonna Have A Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Have A Party
Last played on
You're The Best Break
Ed Bruce
You're The Best Break
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Best Break
Last played on
Angeline
Ed Bruce
Angeline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angeline
Last played on
Jesus Loved
Ed Bruce
Jesus Loved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Loved
Last played on
Ed Bruce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist