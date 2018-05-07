MC Paul BarmanBorn 30 October 1974
MC Paul Barman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d5443fd-e3de-4463-a087-d02876f2429c
MC Paul Barman Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Nathaniel Barman (born October 30, 1974), better known by his stage name MC Paul Barman, is an American rapper. He resides in Manhattan, New York. In 2012, LA Weekly placed him at number 14 on the "Top 20 Whitest Musicians of All Time" list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC Paul Barman Tracks
Sort by
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
MC Paul Barman
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
((((((Antennas)))))) (feat. Masta Ace)
Last played on
((( leapfrog )))
MC Paul Barman
((( leapfrog )))
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
((( leapfrog )))
Last played on
MC Paul Barman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist