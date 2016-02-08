Cliff Eberhardt (born January 7, 1954 in Berwyn, Pennsylvania) is an American folk singer-songwriter. He is a founding member of the Fast Folk Music Cooperative in New York City. Eberhardt joined Red House Records in 1997 and has recorded five albums for the label, the most recent in 2009, 500 Miles: The Blue Rock Sessions. In 2011, he released an acoustic album of Doors songs, All Wood and Doors, with fellow musician James Lee Stanley on Beechwood Recordings. Also that year, he contributed a cover to Nod to Bob II, a Red House compilation honoring Bob Dylan on his 70th birthday.