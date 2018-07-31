Bennet were a British alternative rock band formed in 1993. They released two albums on Roadrunner Records, achieving mild success on the independent circuit in the UK. They were best known for their 1997 single "Mum's Gone to Iceland", the title of which came from a British television advertisement for the supermarket chain, Iceland. The band split up in 1998.

In 2016 they reformed with a new single due to be released in the summer, as well as a B Sides compilation.