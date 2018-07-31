BennetBritish alternative rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1998
Bennet
1993
Bennet Biography (Wikipedia)
Bennet were a British alternative rock band formed in 1993. They released two albums on Roadrunner Records, achieving mild success on the independent circuit in the UK. They were best known for their 1997 single "Mum's Gone to Iceland", the title of which came from a British television advertisement for the supermarket chain, Iceland. The band split up in 1998.
In 2016 they reformed with a new single due to be released in the summer, as well as a B Sides compilation.
Bennet Tracks
Air Hockey (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Air Hockey (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Air Hockey (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Mum's Gone To Iceland (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Mum's Gone To Iceland (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Mum's Gone to Iceland
Mum's Gone to Iceland
Mum's Gone to Iceland
Married With Children (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Married With Children (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Bennet Have Left The Building (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Bennet Have Left The Building (Radio 1 Session, 5 Jan 1997)
Songs before Sleep No.3: Twinkle, twinkle, little star (Andante lento)
Songs before Sleep No.3: Twinkle, twinkle, little star (Andante lento)
