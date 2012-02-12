Floyd Smith30s/40s blues guitarist. Born 25 January 1917. Died 29 March 1982
Floyd Smith
1917-01-25
Floyd Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Floyd George Smith (January 25, 1917 – March 29, 1982), sometimes credited as Floyd "Guitar" Smith, was an American jazz guitarist and record producer.
Floyd Smith Tracks
