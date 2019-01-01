Cara Louise Braia (born 4 June 1992), better known by her stage name as Cara Braia, is a singer, songwriter, pianist, rapper and actress from North Wales, UK. Her latest Welsh release "Maent yn Dweud" (And they say) was chosen as 'BBC Track of the Week' on BBC Radio Cymru. Braia's music is played on BBC Radio, Heart FM and other stations around the world due to her international collaborations with other artists. She has also appeared on many television programs, soaps and has performed live on Welsh TV. She won the 'Talent House People's Choice Award' in 2014 after re-interpreting a song by the Kinks. Since then she has received a large following on Twitter and other social network sites and continues to bring her followers new music.

Cara Braia is currently working on her album Deja Vu, which is also a current single.