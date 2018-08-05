Beat FurrerBorn 6 December 1954
Beat Furrer (born 6 December 1954) is a Swiss-born Austrian composer and conductor. He has served as professor of composition at the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz since 1991. He won the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize in 2018.
Strane Costellazioni
Strane Costellazioni
Strane Costellazioni
Orchestra
Last played on
FAMA
FAMA
FAMA
Singer
Last played on
Intorno al Bianco
Intorno al Bianco
Intorno al Bianco
Last played on
Line dell'orizzonte
Line dell'orizzonte
Line dell'orizzonte
Last played on
Zwei Studien
WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne
Zwei Studien
Zwei Studien
Last played on
