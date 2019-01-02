The Staple SingersFormed 1948. Disbanded 1994
1948
The Staple Singers were an American gospel, soul and R&B singing group. Roebuck "Pops" Staples (1914–2000), the patriarch of the family, formed the group with his children Cleotha (April 11, 1934 – February 21, 2013), Pervis (b. 1935), and Mavis (b. 1939). Yvonne (October 23, 1937 – April 10, 2018) replaced her brother when he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and again in 1970. They are best known for their 1970s hits "Respect Yourself", "I'll Take You There", "If You're Ready (Come Go with Me)", and "Let's Do It Again". While the family name is Staples, the group used "Staple" commercially.
The Staple Singers Performances & Interviews
Funk Family Tree: The Staple Singers - Archie Bell & The Drells
2016-06-11
We go from The Staple Singers to Archie Bell via Lou Rawls. Where next?
Funk Family Tree: The Staple Singers - Archie Bell & The Drells
Mavis Staples - My 70s
2015-06-14
Mavis Staples, member of The Staple Singers, remembers the decade.
Mavis Staples - My 70s
