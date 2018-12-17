Chelsea-born Richard Addinsell studied at the Royal College of Music but found success early, writing songs for revues and incidental music for the theatre; he later enjoyed notable theatrical collaborations with the writer Clemence Dane and a long professional association with the comedienne Joyce Grenfell, for whom he wrote songs from the Forties to the Sixties.

Addinsell’s obvious penchant for popular thematic invention brought him choice film commissions from 1936 onwards. Producers valued his ability to sit down at a piano, primed with only the merest clues to a film’s plot-line, and instantly conjure appropriate motifs from the keyboard. Addinsell’s scores were most often for very high-profile British films – including Fire Over England starring Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh, Goodbye Mr Chips, Gaslight (the original 1940 version), Noël Coward’s and David Lean’s Blithe Spirit, Alfred Hitchcock’s Under Capricorn, Scrooge!, and Olivier’s The Prince and the Showgirl. But it was his music for Dangerous Moonlight in 1941 that was to change the musical landscape of British cinema for years to come.

Profile © David Wishart, 2003