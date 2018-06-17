Andrew Mogrelia
Andrew Mogrelia
Andrew Mogrelia is a British conductor with a varied career conducting symphonic works, ballets and a large Discography for the Naxos label.
Balcony Scene From Romeo And Juliet
Sergei Prokofiev
Fete Populaire - Gigue & Finale
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Four Dances from Love's Labour's Lost
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Ballet-divertissement (Henry VIII)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Javotte: Entry of the Villagers; Grand Pas De Deux Dance Of The Corps De Ballet - Finale
Queensland Orchestra, Camille Saint-Saëns & Andrew Mogrelia
Act 1: Entree De Giselle
Andrew Mogrelia
