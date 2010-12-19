AgallochFormed 1995. Disbanded 13 May 2016
Agalloch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d46727d-9367-47b8-8b8b-f7b6767f7d57
Agalloch Biography (Wikipedia)
Agalloch was an American heavy metal band from Portland, Oregon. Formed in 1995 by frontman John Haughm, they released five full-length albums, four EPs, two singles, one split single, two demos, four compilation albums and one live video album. They announced their disbandment in May 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Agalloch Tracks
Sort by
The Mishapen Steed
Agalloch
The Mishapen Steed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mishapen Steed
Last played on
Agalloch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist