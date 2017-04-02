James Michael "Jim" Dooley (born August 22, 1976 in New York City, New York) is an American film score composer. Dooley studied music at New York University, majoring in music composition. After finishing the university he moved to Los Angeles, where he studied music with prolific film score composers Christopher Young, Elmer Bernstein and Leonard Rosenman. In 1999, he started working for Hans Zimmer as his chief technical assistant. He works in Santa Monica, in Hans Zimmer's film music studio Remote Control Productions (formerly Media Ventures). He composed, arranged, and orchestrated music for films like Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and The Da Vinci Code. He also composed music for inFAMOUS 2 and the Epic Mickey series and has collaborated with Celldweller and Tarja Turunen. He released his debut album, Veiled Nation, in 2013.

