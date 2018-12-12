Hudson MohawkeBorn 11 February 1986
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4g8.jpg
1986-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d403d44-36ce-465c-ad43-ae877e65adc4
Ross Matthew Birchard (born 11 February 1986), better known by the stage name Hudson Mohawke, is a producer, DJ, and composer from Glasgow, Scotland. A founding member of the UK label collective LuckyMe, he signed to Warp Records and released his debut album Butter in 2009. In 2011, he formed the duo TNGHT with Canadian producer Lunice and released their debut EP the following year.
In 2012, Birchard signed with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music production team, contributing to West’s 2013 LP Yeezus and subsequent projects on the label. He has produced for a range of artists, including West, Pusha T, Drake, A$AP Rocky, and Anohni.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cbat (Boombox Cartel Remix)
Very Last Breath (Blosso Remix)
Pampelmousse
Overnight
Furnace Loop (Montell2099 Remix)
Shadow
Chimes
Thunder Bay
Foxy Boxing
Electric Boogaloo (Hudson Mohawke RMX)
Star Crackout
Cbat
Cbat (Boombox Cartel Remix) x In The Pit (feat. Terror Bass)
Parallel Jalebi (Hudson Mohawke Remix)
Chimes (Alexander Lewis x Y2K Flip) x Better Have My Money (Flosstradamus Remix)
Furnace Loop (Montell2099 Edit)
System
Evolisontherise (feat. Hudson Mohawke)
Shanghai
Forever 1 (feat. Olivier Daysoul & Dorian Concept)
Haum Sweet Haum
Birthday (feat. Danny Brown, Pell & Spank Rock)
Birthday (feat. Hudson Mohawke & Spank Rock)
First Breath
Gluetooth
Silver
Little Djembe
