Ross Matthew Birchard (born 11 February 1986), better known by the stage name Hudson Mohawke, is a producer, DJ, and composer from Glasgow, Scotland. A founding member of the UK label collective LuckyMe, he signed to Warp Records and released his debut album Butter in 2009. In 2011, he formed the duo TNGHT with Canadian producer Lunice and released their debut EP the following year.

In 2012, Birchard signed with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music production team, contributing to West’s 2013 LP Yeezus and subsequent projects on the label. He has produced for a range of artists, including West, Pusha T, Drake, A$AP Rocky, and Anohni.