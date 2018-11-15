John DoyleBritish cornet soloist, conductor, adjudicator and educator
John Doyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d402494-5ae4-4fe3-b379-2d3dbfceb4bb
John Doyle Tracks
Sort by
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
Liz Carroll
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
Last played on
Back to artist