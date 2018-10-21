Hassan HakmounBorn 1963
Hassan Hakmoun
1963
Hassan Hakmoun Biography (Wikipedia)
Hassan Hakmoun (Arabic: حسن حكمون) (born September 16, 1963) is a New York City-based Moroccan musician. He specializes in the Gnawa style. He is currently married to Chikako Iwahori.
Hassan Hakmoun Tracks
Only One God (Maaboud Allah)
Saba Atu Rijal
