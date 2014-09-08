Vikas Bhalla (born 24 October 1972) is an Indian film, television actor, singer and producer. Vikas is trained in Hindustani classical music from Allahabad University, under Pandit Jialal Vasant. He appeared as a lead actor in films in the late 1990s, and went on to feature in several music and video albums. In 1995, Bhalla made his film debut in Ramesh Modi's Sauda, in which he played the lead role of Deepak, opposite Neelam. The film was inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster Indecent Proposal.

Alongside his acting career, Bhalla also pursued his career in singing and launched the albums Hai Dhuan, Awaara and Mehek Teri. His chart buster track "Hai Dhuan" from his debut album Dhuan got wide acceptance and made him popular and prominent singer.

In 2001, Bhalla made his television debut with Apne Paray, where he played the role of veteran actor Rajesh Khanna's son. After that, he acted in many serials, including Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Shanno Ki Shaadi and Uttaran. Bhalla also worked in Zee TV's singing reality show Star Ya Rockstar.