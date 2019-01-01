Hunt SalesBorn 2 March 1954
Hunt Sales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d3a797a-4902-45eb-b763-7e2dcbd1fe9c
Hunt Sales Biography (Wikipedia)
Hunt Sales (born March 2, 1954) is an American rock drummer, who has played with Todd Rundgren, his brother Tony Fox Sales, Iggy Pop and Tin Machine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hunt Sales Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist