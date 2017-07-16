Jeff Bowen (born August 30, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American composer, lyricist and actor. He is best known as one of the authors and stars of the Broadway musical [title of show]. He also wrote the music and lyrics to the musical, Now. Here. This. with his [title of show] collaborators Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Michael Berresse, Heidi Blickenstaff and Larry Pressgrove. The show was presented in June 2012 at The Vineyard Theatre. He is currently writing an original musical, Other World with Hunter Bell and Ann McNamee.

Bowen attended college at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York with his partner Michael Berresse.