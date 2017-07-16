Jeff BowenBorn 30 August 1971
Jeff Bowen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d39614b-7515-40cc-a1b6-cab4dea6acb5
Jeff Bowen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Bowen (born August 30, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American composer, lyricist and actor. He is best known as one of the authors and stars of the Broadway musical [title of show]. He also wrote the music and lyrics to the musical, Now. Here. This. with his [title of show] collaborators Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Michael Berresse, Heidi Blickenstaff and Larry Pressgrove. The show was presented in June 2012 at The Vineyard Theatre. He is currently writing an original musical, Other World with Hunter Bell and Ann McNamee.
Bowen attended college at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York with his partner Michael Berresse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Bowen Tracks
Sort by
Two Nobodies In New York
Hunter Bell & Jeff Bowen
Two Nobodies In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Nobodies In New York
Performer
Last played on
Jeff Bowen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist