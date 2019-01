Anurag Kulkarni is a playback singer from Hyderabad,[citation needed] who recently[when?] made his debut in Telugu Film Industry. He got into fame after winning first prize in Idea Super Singer Season 8 (2015) which is a popular show in MAA TV.

