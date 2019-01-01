Denis BrottBorn 9 December 1950
Denis Brott
1950-12-09
Denis Brott Biography (Wikipedia)
Denis Brott CM (born December 9, 1950) is a Canadian cellist, music teacher, and founder and artistic director of the Montreal Chamber Music Festival.>
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
