Grammatics
Formed 2006. Disbanded 2010
Grammatics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp6m.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d360e03-8df7-4825-8363-e462c9e3bfd7
Grammatics Biography
Grammatics were a British alternative rock band from Leeds, England, predominantly influenced by British bands of the 1990s such as Blur, Pulp, and Suede. The band also quotes the following musical influences: Cursive, My Bloody Valentine, Nirvana, Radiohead, Elliott Smith, Queens Of The Stone Age, David Bowie, Arcade Fire, Idlewild, Björk, and Kate Bush.
Formed in 2006, the band was composed of Owen Brinley (vocals/guitar), Lindsay Wilson (cello), James Field (drums) and Rory O'Hara (bass). Affiliated with the independent label Dance to the Radio, the band released a few singles prior to making its full-length debut album, released 24 March 2009.
Double Negative
Grammatics
Double Negative
Shadow Committee
Grammatics
Shadow Committee
Shadow Committee
