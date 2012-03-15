Grammatics were a British alternative rock band from Leeds, England, predominantly influenced by British bands of the 1990s such as Blur, Pulp, and Suede. The band also quotes the following musical influences: Cursive, My Bloody Valentine, Nirvana, Radiohead, Elliott Smith, Queens Of The Stone Age, David Bowie, Arcade Fire, Idlewild, Björk, and Kate Bush.

Formed in 2006, the band was composed of Owen Brinley (vocals/guitar), Lindsay Wilson (cello), James Field (drums) and Rory O'Hara (bass). Affiliated with the independent label Dance to the Radio, the band released a few singles prior to making its full-length debut album, released 24 March 2009.