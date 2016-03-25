The Harlem Gospel Choir is an American gospel choir based in Harlem, New York. It is one of the United States's most prominent gospel choirs.

The group comprises 65 members, ranging in age from 17 to 70. It has toured the world, logging two million travel miles. They have appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, Top Chef: New York and The Colbert Report. They have performed for Pope John Paul II and Paul McCartney, and have performed with The Chieftains, Diana Ross, Whoopi Goldberg, Harry Belafonte, Danny Glover, the Dixie Hummingbirds, Jimmy Cliff, Lyle Lovett, Lisa Marie Presley, Volbeat, Bono from U2, André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, Jessica Simpson and Josh Groban.

The group was founded on Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, 1986 (January 15, 1986) by Allen Bailey.

The Harlem Gospel Choir tours the world every year and was the first American gospel choir to perform in Australia, New Zealand, China, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Morocco. The choir is always looking for new territories to introduce to gospel music.