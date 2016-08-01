Neil RosensheinBorn 27 November 1947
Neil Rosenshein
1947-11-27
Neil Rosenshein Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Rosenshein (born November 27, 1947 in New York City) is an American operatic tenor, who sang leading tenor roles in the major American and European opera houses. He created the roles of Aspern in Dominick Argento's The Aspern Papers and Léon in Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles.
Neil Rosenshein Tracks
