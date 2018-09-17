Ruby FrancisUK Vocalist (collabs with Shift K3Y etc)
Ruby Francis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d318a10-0832-4d35-a394-d4894ad4fad8
Ruby Francis Performances & Interviews
Ruby Francis Tracks
Sort by
All Of The Time
Ruby Francis
All Of The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Of The Time
Last played on
All of the Time (Live from the BBC Piazza)
Ruby Francis
All of the Time (Live from the BBC Piazza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drip Drop
Ruby Francis
Drip Drop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drip Drop
Last played on
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Last played on
Say Yes ( NameBrandSound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Blue La Beats
Say Yes ( NameBrandSound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Yes ( NameBrandSound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Performer
Last played on
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Blue Lab Beats
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362rl.jpglink
Say Yes (Namebrandsound Remix) (feat. Ruby Francis & Ashley Henry)
Last played on
Twice
Ruby Francis
Twice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twice
Last played on
Traffic Lights
Ruby Francis
Traffic Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traffic Lights
Last played on
Fall Asleep
Ruby Francis
Fall Asleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall Asleep
Last played on
On My Knees
Ruby Francis
On My Knees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Knees
Last played on
Paranoid
Ruby Francis
Paranoid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paranoid
Last played on
On My Knees
Ruby Francis
On My Knees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Knees
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ruby Francis
Back to artist