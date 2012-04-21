Two Spot Gobi are an alternative organic pop band from Brighton, UK. Current members of the band are lead singer James Robinson, cellist Rob Lewis, guitarist Dino Randhawa, bassist Ben Daniel, trumpeter Matt Ellis and drummer Ben Matthews.

Shortly after the band formed, Jason Mraz stumbled upon Two Spot Gobi playing at a bar in Plymouth on his day off from supporting James Blunt. He fell in love with their upbeat vibe and later invited them to open for him at a few shows in Brighton, UK in the summer of 2007. In the fall of 2008, following further exposure from Perez Hilton, Mraz invited the band to join him on his US tour, and then again on his European tour in 2009. In the summer of 2009, the invitation extended to record at Mraz's home studio in San Diego. Two Spot Gobi spent two months recording their second studio album 'The Sun Will Rise' (2010) with producer Niko Bolas (Neil Young, John Mayer), assisted by Andre De Santanna. Two Spot Gobi have also consistently toured the UK on their own headline shows.