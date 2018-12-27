Darius Campbell-Danesh (born 19 August 1980) is a Scottish singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and film producer. He is currently an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

Campbell performed the role of Billy Flynn in the West End production of Chicago in two runs of the musical. He played the lead role of Sky Masterson in the Olivier Award-winning Guys and Dolls, and the originating role of Rhett Butler in Sir Trevor Nunn's theatrical adaptation of Gone with the Wind.

In 2010 he trained with tenor Rolando Villazón, won the ITV competition Popstar to Operastar and performed a duet with Villazón on The Impossible Dream. The UK's biggest operatic production was the occasion of his operatic début, at The O2 arena with the Royal Philharmonic, in Carmen. At age 29, he assumed the lead role of Escamillo, Carmen's lover. Also in 2010, he starred in The History of the Big Bands tour, a show which takes the audience on a musical journey through the Big Band and Swing era.