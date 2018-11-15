Veronica Vasicka
1975
Veronica Vasicka is a photographer, record label founder, radio and club DJ. She is the founder of Minimal Wave Records, a record label focused on obscure electronic music from the 1970s and 1980s as well as its sub label Cititrax, a platform for newer artists.
From Here
From Here
From Here
From Here (Regis Mix)
From Here (Regis Mix)
From Here (Regis Mix)
Last played on
From Here
Veronica Vasicka
From Here
From Here
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Mar
2019
Veronica Vasicka, The Orb, Nina Kraviz, Andy Stott, Trevor Jackson, Cabaret Voltaire, Alva Noto, Blawan, Shackleton, Objekt, Jan Jelinek, Ben Sims, B.Traits, Kassem Mosse, James Ruskin, Carla Dal Forno, Krankbrother, Moritz Von Oswald, Karen Gwyer, Lucrecia Dalt, batu, Lena Willikens, Gesloten Cirkel, PHASE FATALE, Caterina Barbieri, Aurora Halal, JASSS, Volvox, Sync 24, Giant Swan, Simo Cell, Silvia Kastel, Anastasia Kristensen and Blue Veils
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Veronica Vasicka, Anastasia Kristensen
Village Underground, London, UK
