Jean FerratBorn 26 December 1930. Died 13 March 2010
Jean Ferrat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d29f1d0-fcf2-4346-9e67-c4eedc05d203
Jean Ferrat Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Ferrat (born Jean Tenenbaum, 26 December 1930 – 13 March 2010) was a French singer-songwriter and poet. He specialized in singing poetry, particularly that of Louis Aragon. He had a left-wing sympathy that found its way into a few songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Ferrat Tracks
Sort by
Jean Ferrat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist