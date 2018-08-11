Llandel Veguilla Malavé (born January 14, 1977), better known by his stage name Yandel, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and record producer, who emerged in the music scene in 1995. He is best known as a member of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel. He released his first solo album Quien Contra Mí in September 2003, and his second solo studio album, De Líder a Leyenda was released in November 2013, which was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA in 2014.