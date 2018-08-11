YandelLlandel Veguilla Malavé, from Wisin & Yandel
Yandel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d291f48-a8be-4113-baad-c73618a7897d
Yandel Biography (Wikipedia)
Llandel Veguilla Malavé (born January 14, 1977), better known by his stage name Yandel, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and record producer, who emerged in the music scene in 1995. He is best known as a member of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel. He released his first solo album Quien Contra Mí in September 2003, and his second solo studio album, De Líder a Leyenda was released in November 2013, which was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yandel Tracks
Sort by
Cuidao (feat. Messiah)
Play-N-Skillz
Cuidao (feat. Messiah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuidao (feat. Messiah)
Last played on
Yandel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist