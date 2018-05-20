Divya S. Menon is an Indian musician and television anchor from Kerala. Divya is a playback singer in Malayalam cinema, who has also recorded songs for Tamil and Telugu films. Divya started anchoring musical shows in Asianet Cable Vision (Thrissur) and has done musical shows in Yes Indiavision (Mementos) and Kairali Channels (Ganamela, Sing 'N' Win and Rain drops).

Divya S Menon started her film career by singing for the 2009 film Ee Pattanathil Bhootham. She was noticed by Shaan Rahman while anchoring music shows and picked her for Vineeth Sreenivasan - Shaan Rahman debut album, Coffee @ MG Road. She is associated with Blogswara and have sung in multiple albums in the series. Divya has sung in Vineeth Sreenivasan's super hit romantic movie, Thattathin Marayathu composed by Shaan Rahman. She has been associated with Vineeth - Shaan ventures, including Malarvadi Arts Club. In 2014 the hit wedding song "Thudakkham Maangalyam" from Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days gave her much popularity which she sang along with along with Vijay Yesudas and Sachin Warrier composed by Gopi Sunder. In 2015 Divya was noticed more promptly when she sang the song "Puthumazhayai" from Martin Prakkat's Charlie (2015 Malayalam film) composed by Gopi Sundar while the same song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal too. She also sang several ad jingles for various music composers both in Malayalam and Tamil.