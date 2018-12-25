SerumMark Gaunt, UK drum & bass producer
Serum
Serum Tracks
Late Night Connection (feat. Serum & Dynamite MC)
T.R.A.C.
Late Night Connection (feat. Serum & Dynamite MC)
T.R.A.C.
Gunfinger Fam VIP
Serum
Gunfinger Fam VIP
Serum
All Ganja Man (feat. Spyda)
Serum
All Ganja Man (feat. Spyda)
Serum
Remedy (Dr Meaker and Serum remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (Dr Meaker and Serum remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (Serum & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Remedy (Serum & Dr Meaker Remix) (feat. Romaine Smith)
Dr Meaker
Blow Dem Away (feat. Inja)
Serum
Blow Dem Away (feat. Inja)
Serum
Performer
Featured Artist
Performer
Featured Artist
Pound 4 Pound (Serum Remix) (feat. Redders & Rider Shafique)
Sam Binga
Pound 4 Pound (Serum Remix) (feat. Redders & Rider Shafique)
Sam Binga
Take My Breath Away
Serum
Take My Breath Away
Serum
Nomads
Serum
Nomads
Serum
Black Metal
Serum
Black Metal
Serum
The Finger
Serum
The Finger
Serum
Don't Come In (feat. B Live)
Serum & Voltage
Don't Come In (feat. B Live)
Serum & Voltage
Performer
Featured Artist
Performer
Featured Artist
Soul Travelling
Serum
Soul Travelling
Serum
Mission Control
Serum & Voltage
Mission Control
Mission Control
Performer
People of Earth
Serum
People of Earth
Serum
Square Root
Serum
Square Root
Serum
Performer
Performer
Dogz
Serum
Dogz
Dogz
Performer
Gangsta (Remix VIP)
Dillinja
Gangsta (Remix VIP)
Dillinja
Cyber Funkin
Serum
Cyber Funkin
Serum
Mutation
Serum
Mutation
Serum
Catch The Pigeon
Serum
Catch The Pigeon
Serum
Performer
Performer
Earth Rot
Serum
Earth Rot
Serum
Cricket Bat
Serum
Cricket Bat
Serum
Ripped Open
Serum
Ripped Open
Serum
Echo Box (Remix)
DJ Brockie
Echo Box (Remix)
DJ Brockie
Lumberjack
Serum
Lumberjack
Serum
Performer
Performer
8 Bit
Serum & Voltage
8 Bit
8 Bit
Performer
Hindsight
Serum
Hindsight
Serum
You Are
Serum
You Are
Serum
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Serum, Holy Goof, Macky Gee, Friction, Jaykae, problem central, Hazard, General Levy, Notion, Distinkt, Chimpo, Sam Binga, Current Value, Bladerunner, Bou, Harry Shotta and Inja
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Serum, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and Siege MC
fabric, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Serum, Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Bou, Frenetic, Inja, Lowqui, Degs and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
