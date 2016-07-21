Jamala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxv81.jpg
1983-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d264dc4-b1f2-409f-8ab4-3d17d8b42b02
Jamala Biography (Wikipedia)
Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova (born 27 August 1983), better known by her stage name Jamala, is a Ukrainian singer, actress and songwriter. She represented Ukraine and won the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with her song "1944".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamala Performances & Interviews
- Jamala's winning speechhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v57qf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v57qf.jpg2016-05-14T23:25:00.000ZJamala receives her award and gives an emotional speech.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v57qh
Jamala's winning speech
- Jamala (Ukraine): '1944'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tytsl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tytsl.jpg2016-05-12T21:12:00.000ZWritten by: Jamalahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tyty8
Jamala (Ukraine): '1944'
Jamala Tracks
Sort by
I Believe in U
Jamala
I Believe in U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0530g0s.jpglink
I Believe in U
Last played on
1944
Jamala
1944
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052jbj1.jpglink
1944
Last played on
Zamanyly (They Decoyed)
Jamala
Zamanyly (They Decoyed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052jblw.jpglink
Zamanyly (They Decoyed)
Last played on
Latest Jamala News
Jamala Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist