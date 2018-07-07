Papa MaliBorn 6 May 1957
1957-05-06
Malcolm "Papa Mali" Welbourne (born May 6, 1957) is an American record producer, guitarist, singer, and songwriter who grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, and lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.
His debut recording Thunder Chicken, produced by Dan Prothero, has been referred to as "one of the few truly wild and unruly records to come from the rock & roll tradition in the 21st century".
I'm Getting Over It
Papa Mali
I'm Getting Over It
I'm Getting Over It
Do Your Thing
Papa Mali
Do Your Thing
Do Your Thing
