Tony BremnerBorn 1939
Tony Bremner
1939
Tony Bremner Tracks
The Big Country (opening titles)
Jerome Moross
The Big Country - opening titles
Jerome Moross
Lawrence of Arabia: Overture
Maurice Jarre
First Entrance To The Desert/Night And Stars/Lawrence And Tafas
Maurice Jarre
Lawrence of Arabia (main titles)
Philharmonia, Maurice Jarre & Tony Bremner
