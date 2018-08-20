Nikolai ObukhovBorn 22 April 1892. Died 13 June 1954
Nikolai Obukhov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1892-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d1e7ad7-08d7-489d-b042-5027ed4d81b7
Nikolai Obukhov Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolai Borisovich Obukhov (Russian: Николай Борисович Обухов; Nicolai, Nicolas, Nikolay; Obukhow, Obouhow, Obouhov, Obouhoff) (22 April 1892 – 13 June 1954) was a modernist and mystic Russian composer, active mainly in France. An avant-garde figure who took as his point of departure the late music of Scriabin, he fled Russia along with his family after the Bolshevik Revolution, settling in Paris. His music is notable for its religious mysticism, its unusual notation, its use of an idiosyncratic 12-tone chromatic language, and its pioneering use of electronic musical instruments in the era of their earliest development.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nikolai Obukhov Tracks
Sort by
Two Pieces Op 57 and Poeme-Nocturne Op 61
Nikolai Obukhov
Two Pieces Op 57 and Poeme-Nocturne Op 61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0stk.jpglink
Two Pieces Op 57 and Poeme-Nocturne Op 61
Last played on
Adorons Christ - Fragment du troisième et dernier Testament
Nikolai Obukhov
Adorons Christ - Fragment du troisième et dernier Testament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adorons Christ - Fragment du troisième et dernier Testament
Le Temple est mesuré, l'Esprit est incarné
Nikolai Obukhov
Le Temple est mesuré, l'Esprit est incarné
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Temple est mesuré, l'Esprit est incarné
La paix pour les réconciliés - vers la source avec le calice
Nikolai Obukhov
La paix pour les réconciliés - vers la source avec le calice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La paix pour les réconciliés - vers la source avec le calice
Aimons-nous les uns les autres
Nikolai Obukhov
Aimons-nous les uns les autres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aimons-nous les uns les autres
Back to artist