Livingston Taylor (born November 21, 1950) is an American singer-songwriter and folk musician. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he is the brother of singer-songwriter James Taylor, singer-songwriter Kate Taylor, musician Alex Taylor (d. 1993), and innkeeper and singer Hugh Taylor. With a career reaching the fifty-year mark in 2017, Taylor is most notable for his Billboard hits “I Will Be In Love With You”, “First Time Love”, and “I’ll Come Running”.

He continues to perform over 75 shows a year, nationally and internationally, having shared the stage with performers such as Linda Ronstadt, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull. In addition, he has been a faculty member at Berklee College of Music since 1989.