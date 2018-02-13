Caroline LavelleBorn 1969
Caroline Lavelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d1957d4-3f97-44a1-81e9-6cd77b454c96
Caroline Lavelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Lavelle is a British singer-songwriter and cellist who has created three solo albums and contributed vocals, music, and production help to many other artists and bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caroline Lavelle Tracks
Sort by
Dionysus
Jocelyn Pook
Dionysus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
Dionysus
Last played on
Yellow Fever Psalm
Jocelyn Pook
Yellow Fever Psalm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
Yellow Fever Psalm
Last played on
Saffron
Jocelyn Pook
Saffron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
Saffron
Last played on
Turning Ground
Caroline Lavelle
Turning Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turning Ground
Last played on
Gently Johnny
Caroline Lavelle
Gently Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gently Johnny
Last played on
Hell, Fire and Damnation
Sally Herbert, Jocelyn Pook, Jocelyn Pook, عبد الله شحادة, Caroline Lavelle, Kelly McCusker, Jacqueline Norrie & Melanie Pappenheim
Hell, Fire and Damnation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hell, Fire and Damnation
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Caroline Lavelle, Loreena McKennitt, Brian Hughes, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
10
Mar
2019
Caroline Lavelle, Loreena McKennitt, Brian Hughes, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
11
Mar
2019
Caroline Lavelle, Loreena McKennitt, Brian Hughes, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
13
Mar
2019
Caroline Lavelle, Loreena McKennitt, Brian Hughes, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Caroline Lavelle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist