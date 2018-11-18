Bert Gustav Tommy Körberg (born 4 July 1948) is a Swedish singer, actor, and musician. English-speaking audiences know him best for his role as Anatoly/"The Russian" in the musical Chess. He played the role on the 1984 concept album, and again on stage in the 1986 world première West End production in London. He has also performed the role several more times since then.

Körberg has also played the lead role in many Swedish productions of other musicals.