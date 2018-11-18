Tommy KörbergBorn 4 July 1948
Tommy Körberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d142b46-bf4b-4f71-97ee-1c1ae4dbf2a0
Tommy Körberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Bert Gustav Tommy Körberg (born 4 July 1948) is a Swedish singer, actor, and musician. English-speaking audiences know him best for his role as Anatoly/"The Russian" in the musical Chess. He played the role on the 1984 concept album, and again on stage in the 1986 world première West End production in London. He has also performed the role several more times since then.
Körberg has also played the lead role in many Swedish productions of other musicals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Körberg Tracks
Sort by
Anthem
Tommy Körberg
Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem
Last played on
Anthem
Tommy Körberg
Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem
Last played on
You and I
Tommy Körberg
You and I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn14.jpglink
You and I
Last played on
Climb Every Mountain
Tommy Körberg
Climb Every Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem From Chess
Tommy Körberg
Anthem From Chess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem From Chess
Last played on
Tommy Körberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist