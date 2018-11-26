Young Marble GiantsFormed November 1979
Young Marble Giants
Young Marble Giants Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Marble Giants were a post-punk band formed in Cardiff, Wales in 1978. Their music was based around the vocals of Alison Statton along with the minimalist instrumentation of brothers Philip and Stuart Moxham. Their early sound was a sharp contrast with the more aggressive punk rock that dominated the underground at the time. Young Marble Giants have only released one full-length studio album, Colossal Youth, in 1980.
Wurlitzer Jukebox
The Taxi
Brand - New - Life
Credit In The Straight World
N.I.T.A.
Searching For Mr Right
Final Day
Cakewalking
Brand New Life (Radio 1 Session 18 Aug 1980)
Final Days (Radio 1 Session 18 Aug 1980)
N.I.T.A. (Radio 1 Session 18 Aug 1980)
Searching For Mr Right (Radio 1 Session 18 Aug 1980)
Posed By Models (Radio 1 Session 18 Aug 1980)
Colossal Youth
Choci Loni
Nita (John Peel session 18th Aug 1980)
Music For Everything
This Way
Clicktalk
Ode to Booker T (Marc Riley session 24.9.2013)
