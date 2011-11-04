Ricky TomlinsonBorn 26 September 1939
Ricky Tomlinson
Ricky Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric "Ricky" Tomlinson (born 26 September 1939) is an English actor, comedian, author and political activist. He is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker, Mike Bassett in Mike Bassett: England Manager and Jim Royle in The Royle Family.
Ricky Tomlinson
Ricky Tomlinson
