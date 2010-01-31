Girls Can't CatchFormed 2007. Disbanded 2010
Girls Can't Catch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx04.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d09c1f9-846b-4e34-8936-07a8f0a6c620
Girls Can't Catch Biography (Wikipedia)
Girls Can't Catch were a British girl group. Their debut single, "Keep Your Head Up", entered the UK Singles Chart at number 26. Their second single, "Echo", was released on 18 January 2010, debuting at number 19 on the chart. The band were dropped by their record company, Polydor Records, on 12 July 2010. They disbanded a day later.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Girls Can't Catch Tracks
Sort by
Echo
Girls Can't Catch
Echo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvzqw.jpglink
Echo
Last played on
Girls Can't Catch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist