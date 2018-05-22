Michael BottsBorn 8 December 1944. Died 9 December 2005
Michael Botts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d060a0b-8215-48ba-8b64-7cf6a1b85ddb
Michael Botts Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Gene Botts (December 8, 1944 – December 9, 2005) was an American drummer, best known for his work with 1970s soft rock band Bread, and as a session musician. During his career, he recorded with Linda Ronstadt, Karla Bonoff, Andrew Gold, Olivia Newton-John, Peter Cetera, Warren Zevon and Dan Fogelberg, among many others. He also contributed to several soundtracks for films, and to albums released under the name of The Simpsons.
Michael Botts Tracks
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
The Sweetest Gift
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
