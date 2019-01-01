4hero are an electronic music group from Dollis Hill, London, comprising producers Mark "Marc Mac" Clair & Denis "Dego" McFarlane. While the band is often cited as "4 Hero" or "4-Hero", the name is presented as "4hero" on their own albums and websites.

4hero are known as early pioneers of breakbeat hardcore and drum and bass music, and the group obtained a Mercury Music Prize nomination for their 1998 album Two Pages. More recently, on their 2007 album, Play with the Changes, 4hero has experimented with downtempo and nu jazz. Marc Mac and Dego continue to produce music as 4hero as well as a variety of separate aliases they've developed over the years. Dego also known as Mr. GoodGood has a musical group and an independent record label by the name of 2000Black. This label operates independently from Marc Mac.

4hero previously had a show on Sunday nights on Kiss 100 FM 1am to 3am called R Solutions, which ran from 1998 to 2001.