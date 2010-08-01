Jim CarrollBorn 1 August 1950. Died 11 September 2009
Jim Carroll
1950-08-01
Jim Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dennis Carroll (August 1, 1949 – September 11, 2009) was an American author, poet, autobiographer, and punk musician. Carroll was best known for his 1978 autobiographical work The Basketball Diaries; the book inspired a 1995 film of the same title that starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Carroll.
Jim Carroll Tracks
Hairshirt Fracture
Jim Carroll
Hairshirt Fracture
Hairshirt Fracture
Praying Mantis
Jim Carroll
Praying Mantis
Praying Mantis
People Who Died
Jim Carroll
People Who Died
People Who Died
Jim Carroll Links
