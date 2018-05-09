Sonny CurtisBorn 9 May 1937
Sonny Curtis
1937-05-09
Sonny Curtis Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Curtis (born May 9, 1937) is an American singer and songwriter. Most of his work falls into the pop and country genres. He was a teenage friend and band member with Buddy Holly in Lubbock, Texas.
Sonny Curtis Tracks
Love Is All Around
Love Is All Around
WALK RIGHT BACK
WALK RIGHT BACK
Because you love me
Because you love me
THE REAL BUDDY HOLLY STORY
THE REAL BUDDY HOLLY STORY
I Fought the Law
I Fought the Law
No Stranger To The Rain
No Stranger To The Rain
A Beatle I Want To Be
A Beatle I Want To Be
Back When Has Been Lover
Back When Has Been Lover
When Amarillo Blows
When Amarillo Blows
True Love Ways
True Love Ways
