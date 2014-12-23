Brynjar Rasmussen (born 30 June 1977 in Nordfjordeid, Sogn og Fjordane) is a Norwegian Jazz musician (clarinet), brother of accordion player and social commentator Sigve Brochmann Rasmussen (b. 1972), known from performing in bands like Christiansand String Swing Ensemble, and for writing the commissioned work Arctic Mood for the Polar Jazz Festival in Longyearbyen (2011).